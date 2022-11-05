 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Selena Gomez on Emmys 2022 fashion mishap, 'a lot of people saw something'

Selena Gomez opened up about suffering a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmy awards, held in September this year.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, got candid about her rare fashion failure at the 74th Emmys event during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday.

While promoting her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the singer said, "A lot of people saw something they didn't want to see.”

"A lot of people saw something they didn't want to see," the Wizards of Waverly Place star told Clarkson.

Gomez shared that her white halter dress was riding up the "entire time." At the show, she presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Meanwhile, Clarkson, 40, assured Gomez that she looked great regardless of the mishap and was "so radiant."

“You were so radiant in that white dress, it was so beautiful,” the talk show host said.

The Rare Beauty founder’s Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is now streaming on Apple TV+. Gomez has opened up about her struggle with bipolar disorder, her experience with lupus, her 2016 “psychotic break” and more in the new documentary.

