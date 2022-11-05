King Charles III 'curious' assassination attempt that 'could make Andrew King'

King Charles III once 'cheated' death during his tour in Australia.

In 1994, the monarch supposedly escaped a failed assassination attempt from a man who fired two blanks only metres away from His Majesty.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told The Royal Report: “One of the curious and interesting things involves the number of times he’s cheated death, which I thought was fascinating,” he explained.

“He recently revealed that when he was at Cambridge, at Trinity College there, he was outside the library on his bicycle and was struck by a bus, and miraculously, he said, how he survived he never knew.

“Had he not survived, it’s interesting to think that Andrew would be King," noted Anderson.