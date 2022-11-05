 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
King Charles III 'curious' assassination attempt that 'could make Andrew King'

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

King Charles III once 'cheated' death during his tour in Australia.

In 1994, the monarch supposedly escaped a failed assassination attempt from a man who fired two blanks only metres away from His Majesty.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told The Royal Report: “One of the curious and interesting things involves the number of times he’s cheated death, which I thought was fascinating,” he explained.

“He recently revealed that when he was at Cambridge, at Trinity College there, he was outside the library on his bicycle and was struck by a bus, and miraculously, he said, how he survived he never knew.

“Had he not survived, it’s interesting to think that Andrew would be King," noted Anderson.

