Taylor Swift shows support to Selena Gomez after documentary release

Taylor Swift shows support to her BFF, Selena Gomez, following the premiere of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Directed by Alek Keshishian, the documentary spans the past six years of the 30-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer's life and gives an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, body image issues and painful lupus flare-ups, via People Magazine.

Sharing a preview of the documentary on her Instagram Story, Swift wrote, So proud of you."

She continued, "Love you forever."

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gomez expressed her apprehension prior to the release of her documentary. “I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it.'”

Taylor and Selena have shared a close bond over the years and have even shared glimpses into their adorable friendship as they supported one another on social media, award shows and celebrated many milestones together.

In the cover story interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, the singer opened up about her relationship with Swift, 32.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” shared the Look At Her Now crooner. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong."

She continued, "I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?" She realised, "I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

Swift and Gomez were first spotted hanging out in August 2008 when they stepped out for dinner with Joe and Nick Jonas, whom they were respectively dating at the time.