King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula

Luke Evans recalled his first meeting with King Charles III while dubbing the monarch “charming.”

The 43-year-old actor, who is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, said that the duo bonded over a strange topic during their first encounter.

Speaking at The Jonathan Ross show, Luke said “I remember the first time I spoke to him, I was super nervous.

“I had just finished filming Dracula Untold in which I played Vlad the Impaler He came up to me and said ‘What are you working on at the moment?’ and I said ‘I’ve just finished a movie about Vlad the Impaler who turns into Dracula.’

"And he went ‘Funnily enough, I’m related to Vlad the Impaler,” Luke recalled.

“I thought he was joking! He went through his lineage to Vlad,” he added.

