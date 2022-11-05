‘The Crown’ season 5: Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ to make headlines again

The much anticipated fifth season of Netflix's hit royal series, The Crown will air on November 9.

The forthcoming series has sparked a wave of controversies over its plotline as it chronicles the difficult few years of the Royal Family through the mid to late-90s, including the dissolution of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

While the former Wales couple’s separation and eventual divorce will be featured in the upcoming series, fans have been waiting for the return of Princess Diana’s iconic 'revenge dress'.

The now-King Charles and Diana officially separated in 1992 but divorced five years later, and the breakdown of their marriage was played out in the world’s press.

The trailer of season five of the royal drama series features scenes of Diana donning her famous ‘revenge dress’ which she wore the night that Charles publicly admitted to having an affair.

Earlier, Elizabeth Debicki, who is set to play Diana in the upcoming season, also revealed that she felt “pressure” for wearing the iconic dress.

“It’s a complex dress,” she said during Vogue’s Life in Looks series.

Moreover, Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Consort Camilla) is also expected to be dramatized in the upcoming season.