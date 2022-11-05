'Black Panther 2' original script set on Chadwick Boseman life after Blip

'Black Panther 2' original script is set on Chadwick Boseman's life after Blip

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler shed light on the film's original script, which was set on Chadwick Boseman's "grieved the loss of time" after the Blip.

According to Inverse, Coogler said the original script tone was also on grief, as Boseman's T'Challa mourning the loss of time after Thanos Blip in Infinity War, "The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting]," Coogler added.



"The tone was going to be similar," Coogler says. "The character was going to be grieving the loss of time, you know, coming back after being gone for five years. As a man with so much responsibility to so many, coming back after a forced five years absence, that's what the film was tackling. He was grieving time he couldn't get back. Grief was a big part of it."

After Boseman's death, the filmmaker worked with co-writer Joe Robert Cole to develop a new story.

Though both the plot and protagonist changed, there are still elements in Wakanda Forever from Coogler's original script.

Such as Namar, played by Tenoch Huerta, "was always the antagonist." "There were other characters, for sure, that we considered including," Coogler says. "Namor was always there."

Black Panther Wakanda Forever will hit the theatres on November 11.