Saturday Nov 05 2022
Henry Cavill mulled exit from 'The Witcher' after season 2: Report

The Witcher actor Henry Cavill thought of leaving the fantasy show after the second season due to creative differences.

According to Redanian Intelligence, a news portal dedicated to focusing on The Witcher show earlier cited a source that spilled beans on the fallout of the British actor with the producers of the show on both series' directions and the titular role of Geralt.

The source added that the feud grew so much that they "weren't seeing eye to eye."

The report adds that the 39-year-old did not wholly decide to leave the project then, as he fought so hard to get it.

The Superman star pushed for more book-accurate Geralt, saying, "The toughest part for me was finding that balance between the showrunners' vision and my love for the books, and trying to bring that Geralt to the showrunners' vision. It's about treading a fine line there. It's the showrunners' story, and so it's an adaptation. The tricky bit for me was finding Geralt from the books' place within that and being able to serve both as much as I could.

The things that I pushed for, it was not necessarily just more dialogue. It was bringing a more book-accurate Geralt to the screen. […] All of my asks and requests were along the lines of just being faithful to the source material."

The Witcher's primary role, Geralt of Rivia, will now be played by Liam Hemsworth. While the third season of the show will be available for streaming on Netflix in the summer of 2023.

