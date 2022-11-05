 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'clown' in birthday wish

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty clown in birthday wish
KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'clown' in birthday wish

KL Rahul, an Indian cricketer, took to Instagram to wish girlfriend and actor Athiya Shetty her 30th birthday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rahul shared several throwback pictures with his girlfriend Athiya and wrote a cute wish in the caption.

In the first picture, Athiya smiles at the camera with her hand on Rahul's shoulder while Rahul has his eyes only on her. The second picture features her pouting for the camera while KL stands behind her. The final picture shows them joining heads at a restaurant.

All the pictures are from the same day with Athiya wearing a red sweater and denim while KL Rahul sporting a black jacket and sunglasses.

Rahul writes in the caption, "Happy birthday to my (joker emoji) you make everything better (red heart emoticon).”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for quite a few years now. Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019. Athiya celebrated her 30th birthday on November 5, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'

Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on having a comeback after four years

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on having a comeback after four years
Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan 'awesome'

Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan 'awesome'
Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone had a calming effect on Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone had a calming effect on Pathaan
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 2 crore on Day 1

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 2 crore on Day 1
Shah Rukh Khan believes good is greater than bad

Shah Rukh Khan believes good is greater than bad

Feroze Khan releases his first rap song on YouTube

Feroze Khan releases his first rap song on YouTube

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli with goofy snaps: 'I chose your best angles’

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli with goofy snaps: 'I chose your best angles’
Katrina Kaif film ‘Phone Bhoot’ experiences disappointing opening

Katrina Kaif film ‘Phone Bhoot’ experiences disappointing opening

Maya Ali honoured with ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year Award’ at DIAFA 2022

Maya Ali honoured with ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year Award’ at DIAFA 2022
Varun Dhawan says Bollywood films don't have huge budget for great VFX

Varun Dhawan says Bollywood films don't have huge budget for great VFX
Varun Dhawan cries on stage remembering his late driver Manoj

Varun Dhawan cries on stage remembering his late driver Manoj