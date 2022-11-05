KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'clown' in birthday wish

KL Rahul, an Indian cricketer, took to Instagram to wish girlfriend and actor Athiya Shetty her 30th birthday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rahul shared several throwback pictures with his girlfriend Athiya and wrote a cute wish in the caption.

In the first picture, Athiya smiles at the camera with her hand on Rahul's shoulder while Rahul has his eyes only on her. The second picture features her pouting for the camera while KL stands behind her. The final picture shows them joining heads at a restaurant.

All the pictures are from the same day with Athiya wearing a red sweater and denim while KL Rahul sporting a black jacket and sunglasses.

Rahul writes in the caption, "Happy birthday to my (joker emoji) you make everything better (red heart emoticon).”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for quite a few years now. Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019. Athiya celebrated her 30th birthday on November 5, 2022.

