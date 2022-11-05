Helen Skelton puts her fit physique on display in crop tops ahead of upcoming performance

 
Helen Skelton put her incredible figure on display as she was spotted with Molly Rainford while leaving their hotel this morning ahead of their upcoming performances

They are gearing up for the next live Strictly Come Dancing show on Saturday night.

Countryfile presenter Helen, 39, had her taut abs on display in the midriff-baring T-shirt, which she teamed with pleather jogging bottoms.

The beaming star completed her look with a black cap, comfortable pink trainers and had a grey jumper around her waist as she carried a rucksack.

It comes after Helen opened up about how the end of her eight-year marriage to Richie Myler left her 'battle-hardened'.

The television star claimed it was the 'best' time for her to join Strictly Come Dancing.

She told The Sun she had previously been approached but turned down the opportunity, but said it's 'the most brilliant thing to be a part of'. 

