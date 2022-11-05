 
Simon Cowell hints at reviving 'The X Factor' to find more groups like ‘Fifth Harmony’

Simon Cowell expressed his desire to bring back the famous singing competition The X Factor US in a latest interview.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, the music mogul said that the idea to bring back the reality music show came into his mind while he was thinking about Fifth Harmony.

"I think about 24 hours ago, I just came to a decision, which is — literally I was thinking on my own, if I had a choice, I would do it here," he told the outlet. "I swear to God."

"I was thinking about Fifth Harmony, I was thinking about Camila [Cabello], and I was just thinking about how much fun we had," he added.

“Cause I like working with groups, and there aren't that many groups at the moment, and we found some great groups on that show. And it was like, yeah, I would do it just for that reason."

