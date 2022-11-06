Extra bank holiday announced for King Charles's coronation

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announce an additional bank holiday for Monday May 8 to mark coronation of King Charles which would take place in Westminster Abbey two days earlier.

According to the local media, It will allow families across the country to come together and celebrate, as they did when a bank holiday was declared for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Daily Express reported that the prime minister chose to give the nation a day off, even though the King had privately made it clear he was not insisting on it.