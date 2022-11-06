 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry told to add Megxit 'meat' to his rant 'sandwich' in 'Spare'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Prince Harry is warned his memoir will be meatless without inclusion of Megxit anger.

BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole believes that Harry must have been under immense pressure from publishers Penguin Random House to add juicy details in his book.

 He told GB News: “That book is going to be a very unwelcome late Christmas present as it's going to be published on January the 10th.

“That will not be favourite reading at Clarence House or Buckingham Palace.

"Every chapter will be a headline and the headlines will write themselves because even if he's toned it down, as reports have said he has done, there is bound to be tremendous criticism because he feels very slighted.

“I mean, he will not spare us his anger, his ire and his resentment that he feels that his wife was unfairly treated, was maligned in some way, which caused them to leave this country. And he believes that he knows who caused it all.

“Now, I think the book would be an absolute damp squib if it didn't go into those areas.

"Apparently the publisher, Penguin Random House, has paid an enormous sum of £17m US dollars. It must be the greatest advance ever. Well, they'll be expecting a bit of a bang for their buck.

“So if Harry pulls his punches, I think they will become a laughing stock because people will say it, they'll buy it and they'll say, ‘Well, here's the sandwich, where's the meat?’” he questioned.

Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023.

