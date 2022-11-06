 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan writes an emotional note for Noor Zafar Khan after watching an Ad film

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Sarah Khan thanked sister Noor Zafar Khan for looking after her wedding preps so responsibly
Sarah Khan 'thanked' sister Noor Zafar Khan for looking after her wedding preps so responsibly 

Sarah Khan wrote a lovely yet emotional message for sister Noor Zafar Khan after watching a commercial. 

Sarah posted pictures with Noor along with the TV commercial and wrote: “The latest TVC by 7up melts my heart and reminds me of the time from my own wedding. Meri @noorzafarkhan, watching this ad film makes me want to say all my dil ki baatein to you jo main hamesha se tumhey kehna chahti thi.”

“I have no idea where to start from though, still remember how you used to follow me everywhere as little girl, aapi I want this to aapi I want that, from chupke se taking my clothes to asking me to save you from Mama ki daant. I’ve always treated you as my baby but when I saw you taking care of everything on my wedding, I realized how much my baby has grown up, from taking care of my food to my dress, to looking after all the arrangements and the guests.”

“I wanted to thank you for everything that you’ve been doing. P.S this photo was taken just before I started crying, concluded Sarah.”


More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt is a mom! Actress has welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is a mom! Actress has welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at HN Reliance Hospital for their baby's delivery: See video

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at HN Reliance Hospital for their baby's delivery: See video
Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'

Rakul Preet Singh says Bollywood is not 'dead'
KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'clown' in birthday wish

KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty 'clown' in birthday wish
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on having a comeback after four years

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on having a comeback after four years
Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan 'awesome'

Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan 'awesome'
Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone had a calming effect on Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone had a calming effect on Pathaan
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 2 crore on Day 1

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 2 crore on Day 1
Shah Rukh Khan believes good is greater than bad

Shah Rukh Khan believes good is greater than bad

Feroze Khan releases his first rap song on YouTube

Feroze Khan releases his first rap song on YouTube

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli with goofy snaps: 'I chose your best angles’

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli with goofy snaps: 'I chose your best angles’
Katrina Kaif film ‘Phone Bhoot’ experiences disappointing opening

Katrina Kaif film ‘Phone Bhoot’ experiences disappointing opening