 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 06 2022
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' fails to impress audience at the box office

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' is produced by Bonney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mili seems to be a failure at the box office as it stands nowhere on the second day after its release.

Janhvi’s starrer film was released on November 4 and clashed with Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL. All the three films are not working well in the theatres.

As per the trade reports, Mili earned around INR 45-46 lakh on Day 1. Whereas on Day 2, only 0.60 crore was added to the collection. Therefore, the overall box office collection of Mili now stands at INR 1.10 crore.

The film is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film named Helen. Anna Ben played the titular role in the original movie and received the Kerala State Film Award for her act.

Mili featuring; Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles is a survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. Xavier also directed Helen for which he received the National Film Award in the category of Best Debut Director, reports IndiaToday. 

