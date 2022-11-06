 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s Spare is ‘nothing more than jealousy’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir name drop has been branded “nothing more than sheer jealousy.”

Australian commentator Andrew Bolt made these insights in his interview for The Bolt Report.

Mr Bolt began by admitting, “I’ve been trying to work out Prince Harry’s problem. And now that he’s announced the title of his memoir, which is out next January, I think I’ve got it.”

“It’s nothing more than the green-eyed monster, nothing more than jealousy. Now, Harry’s book is called Spare, as in ‘heir and the spare’ — like his job in life, like his whole existence was just to be the spare royal in case brother Prince William met with some sort of accident on the way and couldn’t become the next king.”

“And then Harry would step into the void, but of course now William has got his son, daughter, and another son, so we don’t need Harry anymore.”

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran donates nearly £1million to help kids learn music

Ed Sheeran donates nearly £1million to help kids learn music
Netflix reveals Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule

Netflix reveals Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule
Amy Schumer takes a dig at Kanye West in ‘SNL’ monologue

Amy Schumer takes a dig at Kanye West in ‘SNL’ monologue

BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Boy With Luv'

BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Boy With Luv'
Johnny Depp paid ex hush money for ‘N-word’?

Johnny Depp paid ex hush money for ‘N-word’?
Meghan Markle has ‘dramatic change of heart’ about royal titles

Meghan Markle has ‘dramatic change of heart’ about royal titles
Aaron Carter had bitter ties with brother Nick Carter before sudden death

Aaron Carter had bitter ties with brother Nick Carter before sudden death
Striping Harry, Meghan of their titles was ‘not up to King Charles’

Striping Harry, Meghan of their titles was ‘not up to King Charles’
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut as a couple at LACMA 2022 Gala

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut as a couple at LACMA 2022 Gala
‘Flirty’ Prince William ‘banned’ from school runs

‘Flirty’ Prince William ‘banned’ from school runs
Aaron Carter put his house up for sale before sudden death

Aaron Carter put his house up for sale before sudden death
BTS' Jin's 'The Astronaut' climbs to no.61 in UK singles chart

BTS' Jin's 'The Astronaut' climbs to no.61 in UK singles chart