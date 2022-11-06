BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on Youtube with MV 'Boy With Luv'

 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
Sunday Nov 06, 2022

BTS has made K-pop music streaming history with their music video Boy With Luv.

On November 6, Soompi reported that BTS music video Boy With Luv surpassed 1.6 Billion views on video sharing app YouTube.

BTS achieved this milestone on November 5 and became the first Korean music boy group to hit this milestone.

Before BTS Boy With Luv, the only other Korean music videos on YouTube to hit the 1.6 billion views milestone was BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DUKill This Love and PSY's Gangnam Style.

The music video Boy With Luv was released on April 12, 2019, and it took more than 3 years to this win.

Boy With Luv is the lead single of BTS's sixth extended play Map of the Soul: Persona featuring American singer Halsey.

