Sunday Nov 06 2022
Amy Schumer takes a dig at Kanye West in ‘SNL’ monologue

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Amy Schumer returned as host on Saturday Night Live this weekend and she addressed Kanye West and his controversial anti-Semitic comments during the opening monologue.

The comedian, 41, made a brief reference to the rapper, who also goes by Ye, while discussing her husband Chris Fischer, who is on autism spectrum.

“My husband has autism spectrum disorder — it used to be called Asperger’s — then they found Dr. Asperger had Nazi ties…Kanye,” Schumer said and looked at her mic, saying, “that’s weird.”

She then said, “Isn’t that crazy?” Schumer appeared to reference West and suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's recent spate of anti-Semitic comments in the show's closing. She also wore a baseball T-shirt that read, '

Schumer has hosted SNL twice in the past. She made her debut in Oct, 2015 ahead of her film Trainwreck. She hosted once again in May, 2018.

