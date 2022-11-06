 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Eminem’s daughter shows support to dad ahead of Hall Of Fame induction

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Eminem’s daughter shows support to dad ahead of Hall Of Fame induction
Eminem’s daughter shows support to dad ahead of Hall Of Fame induction

Eminem was spotted with daughter Hailie Jade ahead of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife.

The rapper, 50, was spotted backstage with his daughter during rehearsals on Friday night. According to JustJared, Hailie has been spending some time in L.A. head of the big day and she was spotted out for lunch in Beverly Hills earlier in the week.

The rapper donned a casual wardrobe composed of a t-shirt, striped jacket, joggers and a dark cap. Hailie followed behind him in a white tee, black winter coat and a baseball cap, keeping a low profile much like her celebrity father.

Previously, Hailie has talked about growing up with a parent in the limelight. In her podcast, Just A Little Bit Shady, the 26-year-old detailed being raised with an extremely famous parent. “It’s so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.'”

According to HollywoodLife, Slim Shady raised his daughter Hailie, his only biological child, in Detroit, Michigan, in his hometown. She then graduated from Michigan State University, and is the subject of many of the rapper’s songs such as Hailie’s Song and Mockingbird.

Eminem along with Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and the married duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were among the artists honoured Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 37th annual induction ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran donates nearly £1million to help kids learn music

Ed Sheeran donates nearly £1million to help kids learn music
Netflix reveals Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule

Netflix reveals Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule
Amy Schumer takes a dig at Kanye West in ‘SNL’ monologue

Amy Schumer takes a dig at Kanye West in ‘SNL’ monologue

BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Boy With Luv'

BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Boy With Luv'
Prince Harry’s Spare is ‘nothing more than jealousy’

Prince Harry’s Spare is ‘nothing more than jealousy’
Johnny Depp paid ex hush money for ‘N-word’?

Johnny Depp paid ex hush money for ‘N-word’?
Meghan Markle has ‘dramatic change of heart’ about royal titles

Meghan Markle has ‘dramatic change of heart’ about royal titles
Aaron Carter had bitter ties with brother Nick Carter before sudden death

Aaron Carter had bitter ties with brother Nick Carter before sudden death
Striping Harry, Meghan of their titles was ‘not up to King Charles’

Striping Harry, Meghan of their titles was ‘not up to King Charles’
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut as a couple at LACMA 2022 Gala

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make red carpet debut as a couple at LACMA 2022 Gala
‘Flirty’ Prince William ‘banned’ from school runs

‘Flirty’ Prince William ‘banned’ from school runs
Aaron Carter put his house up for sale before sudden death

Aaron Carter put his house up for sale before sudden death