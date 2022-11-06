 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘can’t care less’ about Royal Family: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of not caring at all about the Royal Family.

Royal author and biographer Angela Levin made these revelations only recently.

She began by accusing Meghan Markle of being careless and admitted, “If she does get that right to have [The Tig] up again, it’s a bit concerning for the royal family because she’s using her title and her connections to make money, which is back to the beginning really.”

“And it shows that she couldn’t care less about what the royal family thinks anymore,” she also added before concluding. 

