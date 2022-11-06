 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe
Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber set adorable relationship goals as they shared heartwarming, loving snaps on their social media handle.

The pair gave fans a rare glimpse into their romantic lives as they dropped snaps, donning adorable bear costumes and sharing an intimate moment together.

The STAY singer, 28, donned a yellow fleece jacket, matching beanie and grey hoodie. While the model opted for a teddy-bear onesie, complete with a hood with ears.

Justin captioned the post, "Photo dump, love you guyth , mith u."

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps with Hailey Bieber, leaves internet in awe

The post featured a series of adorable pictures including one of Hailey with Margot Robbie from the WSJ Magazine's 2022 Innovator Awards.

He also shared pictures of fuzzy characters from Justin's Drew House brand and a selfie from Halloween where the Grammy-winning singer was dressed as punk rocker wearing a black-and-white sweater styled with a black beanie and spiked collar.

The Rhode skincare founder, on the other hand, covered herself in roses to pay homage to an Yves Saint Laurent haute couture runway look from 1999, originally worn by model Laetitia Casta.

Justin and Hailey were recently spotted at Doja Cat's star-studded and masquerade-themed 27th birthday party in West Hollywood. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen would be ‘very proud’ of Charles and his ‘overall grace’ despite ‘temper’

Queen would be ‘very proud’ of Charles and his ‘overall grace’ despite ‘temper’
Taylor Swift beats The Beatles, scores UK chart double for a second week in a row

Taylor Swift beats The Beatles, scores UK chart double for a second week in a row

Prince Harry’s memoir title branded ‘self-pitying’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir title branded ‘self-pitying’: report
Rachel Zegler wraps up shoot for ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

Rachel Zegler wraps up shoot for ‘Hunger Games’ prequel
King Charles receives a nod from Rishi Sunak ahead of coronation

King Charles receives a nod from Rishi Sunak ahead of coronation
Meghan Markle ‘can’t care less’ about Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle ‘can’t care less’ about Royal Family: report
Eminem’s daughter shows support to dad ahead of Hall Of Fame induction

Eminem’s daughter shows support to dad ahead of Hall Of Fame induction
Ed Sheeran donates nearly £1million to help kids learn music

Ed Sheeran donates nearly £1million to help kids learn music
Netflix reveals Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule

Netflix reveals Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule
Amy Schumer takes a dig at Kanye West in ‘SNL’ monologue

Amy Schumer takes a dig at Kanye West in ‘SNL’ monologue

BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Boy With Luv'

BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Boy With Luv'
Prince Harry’s Spare is ‘nothing more than jealousy’

Prince Harry’s Spare is ‘nothing more than jealousy’