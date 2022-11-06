King Charles to make 'terrible decision' if Harry 'pulls trigger on' royal family members

King Charles III won't hesitate to make a 'terrible decision' if Prince Harry make damaging claims about any royal family member.

Royal correspondent Charles Rae told GB News that he is not ‘surprised’ to know that Harry “has not changed one word and the only thing he’s going to add is a tribute to her late majesty.”

“It is a terrible position. Especially as we're now told that he has not consulted his father. He's not consulted any other member of the royal family

“Presumably he's going to be discussing the rifts with his brother as well. We know that there has been a rift that's been discussed, but he's supposed to be going into quite a bit of detail on the rift and everything else,” he said.

“King Charles is going to have a terrible decision to make if, in fact, Harry pulls the trigger on the members of the family and rubbishes them. And if he does it to Camilla, it was bad enough when she was just Duchess of Cornwall, but now she's Queen, it's not going to go down well at all.

“We go on the basis that there is only one truth and clearly there is only one truth. And as the Queen has said, recollections may vary, but there is only one truth.

“And we saw the 'truth' that came out in the Oprah Winfrey as the furthest thing from the truth that I remember, to be perfectly honest,” the expert added.

“We don't exactly know what's in this book,” Mr Rae continued. “I mean, we have to assume that he's being paid an awful lot of money for a few exclusives in there about the family. “Now, if he starts to rubbish his father, who is now King and his stepmother, who is now Queen, then I think all hell will let loose.

“I think that it's about time that Harry and Megan lost their titles. They're trading in their Royal links to make their own money. And I have never had any objections to them making money, it's entirely up to them, but to use the royal links for me is wrong. And I think it's about time that we lost the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“You can't take away his Prince title, because he was born a Prince, but they want to make their own lives and everything else and that's absolutely fine,” he added.