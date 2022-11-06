 
Tom Cruise visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor during her final weeks, report

Queen Elizabeth II invited Tom Cruise over tea at Windsor Castle a few weeks before her death, according to a report.

Her Majesty, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, was disappointed that she had not got to meet the Top Gun star during a Platinum Jubilee event.

Cruise, 60, attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in July, marking her 70th anniversary on the throne. Her Majesty was not able to meet people due to her mobility issues during the celebrations.

A source told the Sunday Times of London that the late monarch “loved seeing him” when she invited him for tea over the summer.

“The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together,” the source shared.

“She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter,” the source added.

The reports also confirm that Cruise was even invited back for lunch - but sadly the Queen passed away in Sept. before that could happen.

Before attending the Platinum Jubilee’s Gallop Through History equine pageant in May, the Mission Impossible star expressed his admiration for the Queen in an interview.

“She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic,” he said at the time.

