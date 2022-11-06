 
Dave Chappelle to host 'Saturday Night Live' for next election week

Saturday Night Live is set to give space to comedian Dave Chapelle to host a post-elections episode.

SNL confirmed on-air on Saturday that the controversial comedian is roped in to host the Nov. 12 edition, which happens four days after the country will have polls for federal, state, and local elections.

The comedian received significant backlash from his Netflix special in 2021, The Closer. His set includes homophobic and transphobic comments that created anger within Netflix.

Chappelle has refused to an offered apology. As a comedian remained unapologetic about the special, saying, “I said what I said,” adding, “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me, I would have accepted it. However, I am confused about what we would be speaking about,” Chappelle said in the video. “I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

