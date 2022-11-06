Rihanna serves a killer look in low-cut blouse for dinner in NYC

Music sensation Rihanna stunned onlookers with her breathtaking look while heading out for dinner in New York City.

The We Found Love singer, 34, had already built a successful beauty brand empire, a big name in music at a young age. But with the arrival of her first child, she has become more of one a busy lady.



But on Saturday, the fashionista decided to take a break from all her responsibilities, albeit short, and head out for dinner in her adopted hometown of New York City.

The brains behind Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty was spotted just as she was leaving a high-end restaurant in Manhattan and getting into an awaiting vehicle.

The Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty), 34, showed off her curves in a black low-cut blouse and skintight leggings.

Oozing rock star cool, the pop star-turned-entrepreneur sported sunglasses at night and had her raven tresses styled long and flowing.

As part of her return to music, the Don't Stop The Music star released the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack titled Lift Me Up on October 28.

The beaming star has been open about finishing up work on her ninth studio album, which will mark her first full-length record since Anti, which dropped back in January 2016.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The singer-songwriter also announced she would be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February, and is expected to do a stadium tour in 2023.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna’s upcoming “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.”

The Hollywood actor won’t just be wearing a look from the singer’s size- and gender-inclusive lingerie line but will be the first male model to have a featured “star” moment in the brand’s history, according to Variety and TMZ.



