 
pakistan
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Maryam Nawaz

SC directs IG Punjab to register FIR of assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

By
Maryam Nawaz

Monday Nov 07, 2022

The Supreme Court of Pakistan. — website
The Supreme Court of Pakistan. — website 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar to register a first information report on the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan within 24 hours.

“Register an FIR within 24 hours or else we will take suo motu notice,” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial while issuing the directives.

However, the IG Shahkar informed the court that the provincial government was not allowing him to register the FIR.

“Under the criminal justice system, police can register the FIR itself. It's been more than 90 hours but an FIR has not been registered,” observed the CJP. 

Details to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Court reserves verdict on PTI leaders' bail in Section 144 violation case

Court reserves verdict on PTI leaders' bail in Section 144 violation case
ACE Punjab books Aleem Khan for using forged documents to sell state-owned land

ACE Punjab books Aleem Khan for using forged documents to sell state-owned land
CJP Bandial to consider PM Shehbaz's request for judicial commission on Imran Khan's attack today

CJP Bandial to consider PM Shehbaz's request for judicial commission on Imran Khan's attack today
PTI leader Aamir Dogar's audio tape urging workers to stage protest leaked

PTI leader Aamir Dogar's audio tape urging workers to stage protest leaked
Imran Khan committing treason against Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan committing treason against Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
SC denies Azam Swati's stay in Quetta's judicial lodges

SC denies Azam Swati's stay in Quetta's judicial lodges
Pakistan asks Kenya for key information to assist Arshad Sharif's murder inquiry

Pakistan asks Kenya for key information to assist Arshad Sharif's murder inquiry

PTI's long march has failed: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

PTI's long march has failed: Maulana Fazlur Rehman
Former caretaker prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari laid to rest

Former caretaker prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari laid to rest
PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek 'climate justice' at COP27

PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek 'climate justice' at COP27
Senate committee to probe Azam Swati's alleged video leak

Senate committee to probe Azam Swati's alleged video leak
Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan police statement contradicts what locals say

Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan police statement contradicts what locals say