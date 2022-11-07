SC directs IG Punjab to register FIR of assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan. — website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar to register a first information report on the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan within 24 hours.



“Register an FIR within 24 hours or else we will take suo motu notice,” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial while issuing the directives.

However, the IG Shahkar informed the court that the provincial government was not allowing him to register the FIR.

“Under the criminal justice system, police can register the FIR itself. It's been more than 90 hours but an FIR has not been registered,” observed the CJP.

Details to follow...