Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham party to mark ‘My Mind & Me’ release

Selena Gomez was in good spirits as she hung out with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The intimate gathering of friends celebrated the release of Selena's new documentary, My Mind & Me. The group included Selena's friend Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and Ashley Cook. The ladies all accessorised with chunky baby blue platform heels.

Nicola shared a carousel of images that glimpsed into the chic get together. The singer, 30, and Nicola, 27, looked adorable in silk pink pajamas, while Brooklyn, 23, kept it casual in a white T-shirt and matching bottoms, as he prepared drinks for the party.

The spread was also prefect for their evening of screening. Amid bouquets of fresh pink roses, the spread was decked with delicious looking food along with snacks and candies. In her post, Nicola gave a shout-out to hubby for preparing the delectables for the evening. “thanks b for the best food everrrrr (sic),” wrote Nicola.

On the other hand, Gomez shared TikToks from the fun celebration, featuring her friends and her nine-year-old baby sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. In the clips the singer had her dark brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and accessorised with gold hoop earrings and many hand-made word bracelets. The singer captioned the fun clip 'My babies.'



In the other clip, she showed off Brooklyn as he hugged his wife closely and kissed her shoulder tenderly. Brooklyn also raised his glass in a toast at one point. In another part of the video Selena and Nicola were seen posing as they held up replica Oscar statuettes.

The gathering took place after Selena appeared to be facing some troubles in her friendship with long-time friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa.

Francia shared a comment underneath a clip that talked about how she unfollowed her a day after Gomez's documentary premiered, detailing her health struggles but giving no mention of her.