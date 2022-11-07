 
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' goes into production

Ana de Armas starrer John Wick's spin-off will begin filming next week, reported by TVLine.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced the news the amid the latest investors' call. The franchise's future is promising as it has also announced that Colin Woodell-directed prequel series The Continental will be available on Amazon Prime for an international audience, and domestic viewers can stream it on Peacock.

Moreover, the studio is also "fielding proposals" for a video game set on the Keanu Reeves movies.

The spinoff film follows a young assassin trained at the ballet school covered in John Wick: Chapter 3, Parabellum. The story depicts her motive to avenge those who murdered her family.

The film will be helmed by Underworld director Len Wiseman who works on the script of Shay Hatten, famous works, including Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

