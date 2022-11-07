 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz meets world leaders amid Egypt's Climate Implementation Summit

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Monday Nov 07, 2022

(From L to R) Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,  and UN Secretary General H.E António Guterres. — APP via Prime Ministers Office/Twitter/@PakPMO
  • PM Shehbaz meets world leaders and dignitaries during Egypt visit.
  • PM thanked EU Commissioner for its nations' support for Pakistan in FATF grey list removal.
  • Premier thanks international community for helping Pakistan's flood victims.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his maiden official visit to Egypt to attend the Climate Implementation Summit, has been meeting with world leaders and dignitaries on the sidelines of the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

In his meeting with the European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, PM Shehbaz appreciated the spirit of EU nations for their support extended to the flood-hit population of Pakistan.

The premier stressed the significance of achieving shared goals that the EU and Pakistan have worked on together, particularly the cooperation extended by EU nations toward the removal of Pakistan's name from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list.

"Unity is essential to combat the effects of climate change," he said, adding that the impact of climate change faced by developing countries at present will eventually spread across the world.

The premier also spoke about increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and the EU.

PM Shehbaz, during his ongoing visit, also met with the Secretary General of the Arab League on the sidelines of COP27's High-Level Segments. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest, agreeing on strong cooperation to prevent the devastating impacts of climate change.

The prime minister has also separately met with the Presidents of Iraq, Tajikistan and Indonesia Abdul Latif Rashid, Emomali Rahmon, and Joko Widodo, respectively. He also conducted a meeting with Lebanese PM Najib Makati.

PM Shehbaz thanked the international community for helping Pakistan's flood victims and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues with them.

In his meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the premier thanked him for the assistance sent for aid and assistance of flood victims.

"The international community must come together to create a common charter for the survival of the planet," PM Shehbaz iterated during his engagements in Egypt.

