 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William given new crucial task by King Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

King Charles III has given Prince William and Kate Middleton a crucial task to strengthen ties with Wales.

William and his wife Kate Middleton were created Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9 by the new sovereign, advising the couple to bolster their relationship with the nation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had already shown their dedication to their people as the couple aptly chose to head to Swansea and Anglesey for their first official visit with their new titles following the end of the royal mourning period in late September.

The 40-year-old prince will soon start sharing posts on Twitter in Welsh and working with Welsh-language broadcaster S4C in a bid to strengthen his links with Wales.

During his trip to Swansea in Sptember, William asked for advice on learning the national language. The couple also visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married.

A large number of people are happy for William in his new role, while there were some who felt it was an "insult to Wales" due to the somewhat controversial history of the title.

"The title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English 'Princes of Wales' have no genuine connection to our country," the petition on change.org, proclaims.

A Welsh council has reportedly voted in favour of a motion to abolish the Prince of Wales title after one councillor described the monarchy as an "archaic oppressive tradition". The title reportedly was originally used by Welsh native princes until the 14th century.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William leaves fans excited with teaser of new project

Prince William leaves fans excited with teaser of new project
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast visited Chadwick Boseman's grave, Lupita Nyong'o

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast visited Chadwick Boseman's grave, Lupita Nyong'o

Meghan Markle reaction to Harry ‘hitting up’ ex-girlfriend for ‘Spare’ laid bare

Meghan Markle reaction to Harry ‘hitting up’ ex-girlfriend for ‘Spare’ laid bare
King Charles shows ‘overkill resilience’ while William looks ‘troubled’ ahead of ‘Spare’

King Charles shows ‘overkill resilience’ while William looks ‘troubled’ ahead of ‘Spare’
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash

Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday bash

Princess Diana knew she was ‘good product’ as a royal

Princess Diana knew she was ‘good product’ as a royal
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 storyline will leave fans in tears
Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star

Will Smith’s future plans after Oscar controversy revealed by co-star
Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’

Britney Spears on suffering incurable nerve damage pain, ‘it stings and it's scary’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reacts to his Hall of Fame speech: WATCH
Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’

Meghan Markle are too ‘far down their own rabbit hole’
Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter

Nick Carter in tears as Backstreet Boys pay touching tribute to Aaron Carter