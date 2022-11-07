Kate Middleton, Prince William given new crucial task by King Charles

King Charles III has given Prince William and Kate Middleton a crucial task to strengthen ties with Wales.



William and his wife Kate Middleton were created Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9 by the new sovereign, advising the couple to bolster their relationship with the nation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had already shown their dedication to their people as the couple aptly chose to head to Swansea and Anglesey for their first official visit with their new titles following the end of the royal mourning period in late September.

The 40-year-old prince will soon start sharing posts on Twitter in Welsh and working with Welsh-language broadcaster S4C in a bid to strengthen his links with Wales.

During his trip to Swansea in Sptember, William asked for advice on learning the national language. The couple also visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married.



A large number of people are happy for William in his new role, while there were some who felt it was an "insult to Wales" due to the somewhat controversial history of the title.

"The title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English 'Princes of Wales' have no genuine connection to our country," the petition on change.org, proclaims.



A Welsh council has reportedly voted in favour of a motion to abolish the Prince of Wales title after one councillor described the monarchy as an "archaic oppressive tradition". The title reportedly was originally used by Welsh native princes until the 14th century.