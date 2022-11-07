Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt as she welcomes her first child

Alia Bhatt to mark her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt's co-actor in Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, congratulates her as she welcomes her first baby.

Yesterday, Bhatt announced the news of the birth of her daughter via Instagram. As soon as she dropped the news, Gadot congratulated the star by writing: “Congratulations” along with some party popper emoticons.

Alia’s post read: “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir."

Numerous other celebrities also reacted to the news and sent loads of warm wishes to the new parents.

Deepika Padukone wrote: “Congratulations” whereas Katrina Kaif also commented: “Congratulations.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is soon going to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The film is directed by Tom Harper and also stars other renowned artists including: Sophie Okonedo, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Jing Lusi.

Moreover, the Student of the Year actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is set to release on Netflix in 2023, reports IndiaToday.