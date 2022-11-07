Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin

Dua Lipa works hard to maintain her enviable figure, as evident by her glowing skin following a tough workout at a Sydney on Monday while taking a break from performing on her Future Nostalgia world tour.

The British singer, 27, was completely make-up free for the workout, which allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

Dua looked fresh after her workout as she was seen wearing a grey hooded jumper and sweatpants.



The Levitating singer wore a grey jumper emblazoned with the word 'Supreme,' with baggy tights and black sneakers.

She pulled her long, dark locks back and off her face, wearing her hair in a high ponytail and braids

Dua skipped the face paint, showing off her flawless complexion. She's currently spending time Down Under for her Future Nostalgia tour.

It comes after she confirmed that she is single after a wave of rumours she was dating pal Trevor Noah, 38.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The pair were photographed together while enjoying a dinner earlier this month.

She explained it's 'really great just to be alone' as she set the record straight during her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

Meanwhile she has invited the comedian to her podcast, "Dua Lipa at Your Service'.



