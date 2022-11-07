 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Dua Lipa works hard to maintain her enviable figure, as evident by her glowing skin following a tough workout at a Sydney on Monday while taking a break from performing on her Future Nostalgia world tour.

The British singer, 27, was completely make-up free for the workout, which allowed her natural beauty to shine through. 

Dua looked fresh after her workout as she was seen wearing a grey hooded jumper and sweatpants.

The Levitating singer wore a grey jumper emblazoned with the word 'Supreme,' with baggy tights and black sneakers.

She pulled her long, dark locks back and off her face, wearing her hair in a high ponytail and braids

Dua skipped the face paint, showing off her flawless complexion. She's currently spending time Down Under for her Future Nostalgia tour.

 It comes after she confirmed that she is single after a wave of rumours she was dating pal Trevor Noah, 38.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The pair were photographed together while enjoying a dinner earlier this month.

She explained it's 'really great just to be alone' as she set the record straight during her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

Meanwhile she has invited the comedian to her podcast, "Dua Lipa at Your Service'.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance

'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance
Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours

Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours
Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him

Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him
Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap

Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap
Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 2023 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 2023 Oscars
Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'

Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'
James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut

James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut
Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall

Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall
Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm
Gerard Pique and Clara Chia’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia’s latest pics are full of romantic moments