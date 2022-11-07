Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family?

Royal expert has expressed his shock over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to trash the royal family even after getting what they wanted.



During Sunday’s episode of Paul Murray Live, royal commentator Russell Myers claimed: "They wanted to leave the Royal Family. They’ve earned a huge amount of money, I mean hundreds of millions of dollars in the process and yet they have just been trashing the royal family."



The expert added: "They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way."

Myers went on: "One would’ve thought that they would’ve just disappeared into the Californian sunset, been happy to make a bit of money and just forge their own life – but no."



Sharing his thoughts on Harry's upcoming memoir, Myers said: "Is it sort of score-settling, is it a purposeful act that he just wants to get back at his family? I suppose we’ll just have to see. The world will be watching, that’s for sure.”



Lilibet and Archie's parents have sparked speculations with their moves. Some royal fans and experts think that they are allegedly being paid for damaging the royal family.

Harry and Meghan have apparently gone on to become a thorn in the palace’s side since they stepped down as senior working royals.