Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' gets a new release date

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' gets a new release date

Arjun Kapoor is starring in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj’s directorial debut Kuttey.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on November 4, 2022, however, now, the creators have unveiled a new release date.

The Ishqzaaday actor shared Kuttey's release date and captioned it, "Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January 2023." 

For those unversed, Arjun and Naseeruddin, who previously worked together in the 2014 film Finding Fanny, are reuniting on the screen in Kuttey.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 2 States actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani.

Arjun will star next in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, as per reports by PinkVilla.


