 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Prince Harry seems following in his wife Meghan Markle's footsteps, his memoir's cover photo is giving 'Hollywood vibe'.

The Duke's memoir, set to be released early next year, has hints of Hollywood with parallels being drawn between his upcoming book and Meghan's magazine covers.

The highly-anticipated book features a close-up photograph of Harry looking directly into the camera. 

The photo was reportedly taken by Ramona Rosales who also captured the images for Meghan’s cover interview with Variety magazine. 

Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson, royal commentators, have noted the connection between the images, adding it appears that the Duke is following in his wife’s footsteps and embracing the Hollywood lifestyle.

The hosts of Podcast Royal discussed Harry’s book on their most recent episode, with Ms Robinson saying: “The cover is a close-up photo of his face in what looks like the warm California sunlight.

“He's got one of those expressions where you can't really tell what he's thinking; it's not really a smile because his mouth is closed, but it's also not overly serious and I don't think he looks upset in the picture.

She added: “The cover of the book is giving Hollywood vibes for sure.”

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp spotted for first time since his split from British lawyer Joelle Rich
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic date night in California
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours

Travis Scott shares loved-up snap with Kylie Jenner following cheating rumours
'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance

'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family?
Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours

Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours
Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him

Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him
Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin

Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin