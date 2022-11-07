Prince Harry seems embracing Hollywood lifestyle

Prince Harry seems following in his wife Meghan Markle's footsteps, his memoir's cover photo is giving 'Hollywood vibe'.



The Duke's memoir, set to be released early next year, has hints of Hollywood with parallels being drawn between his upcoming book and Meghan's magazine covers.



The highly-anticipated book features a close-up photograph of Harry looking directly into the camera.

The photo was reportedly taken by Ramona Rosales who also captured the images for Meghan’s cover interview with Variety magazine.

Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson, royal commentators, have noted the connection between the images, adding it appears that the Duke is following in his wife’s footsteps and embracing the Hollywood lifestyle.

The hosts of Podcast Royal discussed Harry’s book on their most recent episode, with Ms Robinson saying: “The cover is a close-up photo of his face in what looks like the warm California sunlight.



“He's got one of those expressions where you can't really tell what he's thinking; it's not really a smile because his mouth is closed, but it's also not overly serious and I don't think he looks upset in the picture.

She added: “The cover of the book is giving Hollywood vibes for sure.”

