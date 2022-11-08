Kate Middleton, Prince William stunned by Harry on their wedding day

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding event was all about royal protocol, tradition and family emotions, when the ceremony finished it became a normal wedding with dancing, booze and a best man speech.

Prince Harry acted as best man to his elder brother William and made an important speech. It was funny and sweet, but left the new bride in tears.

Royal author Katie Nicholl, as reported by The Mirror, gave an insight into the special evening in her biography "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love", saying: "It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply."

"The speech was peppered with Harry's classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother: 'William didn't have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate."

Kate Middleton and William tied the knot on Friday, 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

