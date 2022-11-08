Rihanna finds 'freedom' in keeping son under wraps: 'We’ve just been living'

Rihanna is spilling the reason she has not yet shared photos of her baby boy with the fans.

The five-month-old baby, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has been kept away from the public eye.

Speaking about the privacy of her child, Rihanna told Washington Post: “We just didn’t get around to it yet really."



“We’ve just been living,” she continued. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

Earlier speaking to E! News, the songstress revealed that she is is turning like her mother, Monica Braithwaite, after welcome baby boy.



“Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”

She added, “I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”