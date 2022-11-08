 
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Sydney Sweeney reflects on being nervous by Dakota Johnson’s presence

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Sydney Sweeney expressed how nervous she was while working with Dakota Johnson for an upcoming film.

On Saturday at the red carpet event of the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, the Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film Madame Web initially made her nervous.

“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin, while reflecting on her reaction after seeing her co-star in person. 

The actress shared that she has been a fan of Johnson for several years “I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot.”

“Have you told her that?” Malkin asked, to which Sweeney laughed and replied "No! But, Dakota, you’re hot and I loved working with you."

Johnson is playing the titular role of Cassandra Madame Web in the Sony film, while Sweeney’s role remains a closely guarded secret for the production. Plot details are also still under wraps. The film is expected to hit theaters in February 2024.

Sweeney said shooting for Barbarella will begin after the filming on Season 3 of Euphoria gets finished, which the actor said resumes production sometime "soon.”

“I feel like my whole life is a secret,” Sweeney said. “It’s really hard.”

