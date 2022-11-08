 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher
Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher

Buckingham Palace has revealed a new cypher of Queen Consort Camilla which is expected to be displayed for the public for the first time on Thursday.

The cypher will be featured on the cross Camilla will be laying at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

Camilla will be using the cypher on personal letterheads, cards, and gifts among other things.

Buckingham Palace reveals Queen Consort Camilla new cypher

The recently-introduced cypher includes the Queen Consort’s first initials – C for Camilla and R for Regina. Regina is a Latin word for Queen.

The cypher has been designed by a calligrapher at the Royal Drawing School, Professor Ewan Clayton and Timothy Noad - a herald painter at The College of Arms.

Meanwhile, King Charles III’s new cypher was also revealed earlier this year which contains the Crown above his first initial, C, and R for Rex- Latin for King. It also has III intertwined inside.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’

Prince Andrew cracks a laugh after King Charles left him ‘crying’
Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date

Prince Harry at war with Netflix over docuseries release date
King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'

King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'
Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'

Prince Harry fans worried Duke will get 'irrelevant' after release of 'Spare'
Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West hit by lawsuit for unauthorized use of sample song in ‘Donda’ album

Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique

Shakira gets kids custody after 12-hour ‘intense’ meeting with ex Gerard Pique
Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals

Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals
Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences

Creator of 'Joyland' feels nervous to bring film to Pakistani audiences
Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link
Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers

Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers
‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine

‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine