Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Zayn Malik pens open letter to UK premiere Rishi Sudak over free school meals

Zayn Malik has penned an open letter to the U.K.’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, requesting the government to provide free school meals for all children living in poverty.

The former One Direction member, in his heartfelt letter, has asked the PM to "act in good conscience" and allocate funds for free school meals for children living in poverty by the Nov. 17 budget deadline.

Malik, 29, who grew up in Bradford, revealed that the issue is close to him as he also "relied on Free School Meals.”

"I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first hand, I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity," the Night Changes singer shared in his letter.

"My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

Malik, who welcomed daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid in 2020, reflected on the importance of taking care of family. He wrote, "Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling."

He added, "No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt."

"Free School Meals are such a big help for the poorest children in our society and they guarantee a reliably hot, nutritious lunch every day at school," Malik added, "so children can thrive rather than worrying about where their next meal comes from."

