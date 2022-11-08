 
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a public holiday on November 9 (Wednesday) across the country to mark ‘Iqbal Day’, the 145th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The government notified the development on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that November 9 (Iqbal Day) shall henceforth be observed as a Public Holiday,” an official notification read.

Iqbal Day: Govt announces public holiday on Nov 9

Dr Iqbal played an instrumental role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent to seek an independent homeland where they could practice Islam freely.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Popularly known in Pakistan and other parts of the world as "Poet of the East", Dr Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

Iqbal was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

His Allahabad address of 1930 was a watershed moment in pre-partition politics.

Allama Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve Pakistan.

A Change of Guards ceremony will also be held at his mausoleum in Lahore. 

