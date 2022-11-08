 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’
Fans react to Bella Hadid pictures featuring bruises on her legs: ‘What happened?’

Bella Hadid sparked concerns after she shared snaps of her bruised legs and back covered in bandages in the latest social media post.

The supermodel took to Instagram to drop an image of herself sitting topless on a hospital bed with her back facing the camera.

The sister of Gigi Hadid has a bandage around her right arm while her back was covered with gauze in the cryptic post.

She went on to share two more snaps, one featuring her leg with large purplish bruises and the other showing a syringe filled with blood.

Bella’s pictures were later shared on her fan accounts where several of her fans showed concern for the model while others wondered what had caused the injuries.

“What happened???????” one fan asked as another commented, “Hope she’s doing fine.”

“Let’s all send infinite love to our queen!!!! Health is so important!! Take care Bella,” another comment read.

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown says her biggest acting goal is to play Britney Spears

Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'

Experts ask when Prince Harry started to 'view' his title 'differently'
David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

David Beckham shares glimpse of ‘Spice Girls’ reunion at Gori Horner birthday bash

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira

Gerard Pique parents open up about his shocking split with Shakira
‘The Crown’ star Imelda Staunton insists season 5 treads a ‘truthful line’

‘The Crown’ star Imelda Staunton insists season 5 treads a ‘truthful line’
Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Royal Family's 'causes' on stake amid UK financial recovery plan

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk seemingly confirm reconciliation rumours
Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from

Diana's death dubbed 'powerful place' for Prince Harry to start his memoir from
The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book

The Firm doesn't 'want to engage' in buzz of Prince Harry's book
Victoria Beckham worried Nicola Peltz rift will ‘cheapen’ her brand

Victoria Beckham worried Nicola Peltz rift will ‘cheapen’ her brand
Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’

Stephen Colbert jokes Liz Truss was responsible for ‘killing the Queen’

Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks

Selena Gomez still ‘hopeful’ for love after going through past heartbreaks