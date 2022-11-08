 
Showbiz
Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra recently in Mumbai, shared an update on Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Priyanka also revealed that how she called Alia and Katrina for the project as she wanted to do a Hindi film on the 'terms of women'. 

She added that her generation of actresses has really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses "So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it." 

For those unversed, this film is a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

According to India Today that hopefully, they will start shooting for the movie next year.

In 2021, 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina. 

The trio makes the first on-screen collaboration together and is said to be about female friendships.

Priyanka will be soon starring in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel. 

