Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Eddie Redmayne confesses he enjoys playing ‘killer’ in The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne has recently talked about playing a murderer in The Good Nurse after featuring in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts, describing it ‘wonderful’.

Sharing his thoughts on Harry Potter spin-offs in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Danish Girl actor said, “I love making those huge symphonic films.”

Eddie continued, “I love that company of actors – it’s old-school film-making of scale. But because of the nature of them, retaining intimacy is hard.”

While discussing about new Netflix serial killer drama, the 40-year-old actor shared that The Good Nurse enabled him to “mine scenes for everything that they’re worth to try every possible alternative”.

“That was wonderful. It was delicious. It was what I was dreaming of,” added the British actor.

Meanwhile, the series, which is based on a true story, shows a nurse who murders dozens of patients during 16-year period.

