Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Pink has recently discussed how her “messy life” inspired her music.

“I'm messy and I live a messy life,” said singer in a new interview with E! News at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

She continued, “I have so much inspiration.”

“It's look like it's all together but in here, there's a thunderstorm brewing,” remarked the singer-songwriter.

In addition to her messy life, Pink shared that she also looked up to fellow legend Dolly Parton for her engaging songs.

Talking about Dolly, Pink mentioned, “She's really, really funny and she's a great songwriter.”

“And so, when you see women like that charting their own course and writing songs like that, you're inspired to step up your game,” commented the 43-year-old.

Pink also performed with Dolly at the event, adding, “It is a lot of pressure but it's more an honour”.

