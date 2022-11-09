Vital decisions ahead as Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz leaves for London from Egypt.

He will meet Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss critical issues.

Earlier, the PM attended the COP27 Summit on climate change in Egypt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for London after wrapping up his two-day visit to Egypt, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Vital decisions are expected in the next 24 hours as PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif after he arrives in London. Sources said that in his meeting with the PML-N chief, the premier will discuss the long march issue apart from the political and economic situation.

The premier's two-day visit concluded following high-level engagements at the summit and its sidelines where he also conducted bilateral meetings with his counterparts.



The minister for information and broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said that the PM has set out on a private visit to London after attending the COP27 conference.

In Egypt, PM Shehbaz attended the Climate Implementation Summit, COP-27. "Off to Pakistan," the prime minister wrote on Twitter after delivering a speech at the COP27 summit.

At the airport, senior officials of the Egyptian government and Pakistan's embassy in Egypt saw off the prime minister and his delegation.

During the visit, he participated in several high-level events, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts and also interacted with the international media. During the visit, he was accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, climate change, and information, as well as the minister of state for foreign affairs.

Special assistants to PM Syed Fahd Hussain and Syed Tariq Fatemi were also part of his delegation.

At the climate summit, the prime minister co-chaired a high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities,” with his Norwegian counterpart.

He attended the “Middle East Green Initiative Summit” hosted by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

The regular component of the COP-27 conference will continue till 18th November.

In its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Group of 77 & China, Pakistan is leading the developing countries in the climate change negotiations, including in thematic areas such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and capacity building.

Pakistan suffers losses worth $30b: Shehbaz

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke at the COP27 UN climate summit and said, "In Pakistan, more than 30 million people have been severely affected; floods caused widespread destruction due to unusual rains; 8-thousand-km-long roads, 3-thousand-km-long railway tracks were affected."

Climate change is joint responsibility,he said.

At the summit — alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre — the premier co-chaired a high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities."



World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Egypt at the summit, which kicked off with a deal to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan has suffered losses worth $30 billion despite its carbon emissions being one of the lowest in the world.

He told the world leaders that the massive flooding plus unusual rains caused widespread destruction. Nearly 8,000 km long roads and 3,000 km long railway tracks have been affected by floods in Pakistan, he said.