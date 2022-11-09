 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Despite some complaints, 'Black Panther' sequel receives rave reviews

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Despite some complaints, Black Panther sequel receives rave reviews

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney's “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has received glowing reviews from the majority of critics.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, scored a 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with only five out of 81 critics rating the film as rotten.

The Marvel Studios film follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they work together to protect Wakanda in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Director Ryan Coogler scrapped his original script for the Disney project after the film’s lead Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer. Instead of T’Challa grieving lost time after “the blip,” the driving force of the movie became centered on Wakanda mourning their leader.

Aaron Perine of Comicbook.com wrote, “Through the collective efforts of a cast intent on doing right by the man who started it all, the film percolates with purpose. There is a new Black Panther, and they will figure into the future of this universe. After the credits, there's a big surprise.”

Her 5/5 rating for the film is echoed by most other critics who believe the movie is a standout in Marvel’s Phase 4.

“'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is by far the best film in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 5 has some big shoes to fill after this one, and hopefully, the storytelling can create the same kind of authenticity and greatness this movie has,” Jamie Broadnax of Black Girl Nerds explained.

With that said, not all critics were satisfied with the movie. Robbie Collin of the Daily Telegraph gave the movie a 1/5 and explained that the long film was a struggle to watch.

He described the motion picture as “a near-three-hour endurance run of gloomy photography and turgidly staged, emotionally empty two-way conversations, all seemingly designed to sap cast and viewers' combined will to live.”

Stephanie Zacharek from Time magazine had a similar takeaway, writing “Ticking boxes isn’t the same as pulling magic -- or even just insight -- from thin air. ... The sad reality is that the show must go on, and without (Chadwick Boseman), it’s just more of the same. Our job is to pretend it’s enough.”..Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar
Prince Andrew accuser drops case against another man

Prince Andrew accuser drops case against another man
Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using 'Vogue' name to promote album

Drake, 21 Savage are sued for using 'Vogue' name to promote album
New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama

New cast of royal series 'The Crown' say viewers know it is a drama
Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle reveals her plans about Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker

Meghan Markle casts vote in California midterm polls, shares 'I voted' sticker
Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA

Sofia Vergara looks chic in lime green pantsuit as she steps out in LA
Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music

Pink speaks on how her ‘messy life’ inspired her music
Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name

Jennifer Lopez takes pride in taking Ben Affleck’s last name

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly attempted to 'cash in' royal links in Queen's life
Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded

Kristen Bell shares how her daughters’ insults keep her grounded
Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’

Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’