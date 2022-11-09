Jennifer Lopez handles Ben Affleck kids 'with care': 'They have so many feelings'

Jennifer Lopez is talking about taking care of husband Ben Affleck's kids alongside his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck, who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with Garner, 'work well together' in co-parenting their brood.

Speaking to Vogue about her new family life, JLo admits that blending two families can be a tricky process.

Children “need to be handled with so much care,” Lopez admitted.



“They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” the songwriter explained. “But it’s going really well so far.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” she noted.