Wednesday Nov 09 2022
King of Spain ex-lover says 'intruders' told her about Princess Diana death

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

King of Spain, Juan Carlos's ex-lover reveals she had been told grim details about the death of Princess Diana.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn says that alleged "intruders" left at her apartment a book about the "involvement of the British and US intelligence agencies." 

in the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Court of Appeal heard on Tuesday.

In a Court hearing on Tuesday, Ms Corinna's barrister claims she received a "follow-up telephone call" from an "unknown person" who made an "allusion" over the death of Princess of Wales.

Diana passed away in a 1997 car accident alongside boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in Paris.

