Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Jennifer Lopez says that she 'learned' from her public relationship with Ben Affleck

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Jennifer Lopez shared her early public relationship with beau Ben Affleck affected because they were in the public eye.

In an interview with Vogue, which was published November 8th, Lopez shared that in their previous relationship, she “could say or do anything.” Even though the couple was getting a lot of attention, the singer and actress felt no pressure of speaking her mind.

“I was from the Bronx, and who didn't say what they thought there?" she said.

"We were so young and so in love at that time, really very carefree, with no kids, no attachments,” she told Vogue of their relationship in the early 2000s. “And we were just living our lives, being happy and out there. It didn't feel like we needed to hide from anybody or be real discreet."

"We were just living out loud, and it turned out to really bite us," Lopez continued. "There was a lot underneath the surface there, people not wanting us to be together, people thinking I wasn't the right person for him."

Lopez added that she "became very guarded because I realised that they will fillet you."

"I really wish I could say more. I used to be like that," she concluded. "I am like that. But I've also learned."

After breaking up nearly two decades ago, the couple got back together and tied the knot in the summer of 2022.

“I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there," Lopez said. "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

