Chris Evans says he 'absolutely' wants to 'build a family'

Chris Evans is looking forward to building a family.

Evans, 41, who was dubbed PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on November 7th, 2022, shared that he is starting to prioritise a healthy-work-life balance so that he can spend as much time as possible with family at home in Boston.

“When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he told People Magazine. “I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home.”

The Avengers hunk also shared that while he feels “very content” with his life, he is ‘absolutely’ looking forward to a future with marriage and having kids.

"That's absolutely something I want," he enthused. "Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Evans also admitted that he loved the traditions and the ceremony and he feels they are important.

“So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better.”

The actor also admitted to being a “much better” romantic partner now compared to his younger years, crediting his age and experience. He added that it is also because he’s better at identifying areas for personal growth and improvement.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he said. "We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”

“I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way,” shared Evans.